Nkcfo LLC Invests $425,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 583,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,076,156. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

