Nkcfo LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,740. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

