Nkcfo LLC Purchases Shares of 335 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSM traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.46.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.