Nkcfo LLC Purchases Shares of 800 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CRWD stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.72. 40,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,163. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

