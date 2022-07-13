NKN Reaches Market Cap of $58.63 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. NKN has a market capitalization of $58.63 million and $4.18 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NKN has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

