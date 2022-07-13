Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $266.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as low as $218.69 and last traded at $220.43, with a volume of 5369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.36.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.35.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

