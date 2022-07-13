North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.88.

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.15. The company had a trading volume of 61,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,340. The firm has a market cap of C$401.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.57. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$13.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.5179383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,471.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at C$428,883.30. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at C$33,627,154.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 634,600 shares of company stock worth $9,939,733.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

