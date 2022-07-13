Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Down 91.6% in June

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the June 15th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Mccambridge acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,878 shares in the company, valued at $367,726.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRIM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

