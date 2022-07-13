NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.28

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.28 and traded as low as C$12.31. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 251,433 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.28.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

