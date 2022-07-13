NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NTDTY stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 5,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. NTT DATA has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.35.

NTT DATA ( OTCMKTS:NTDTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

