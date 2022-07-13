NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.07

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 5212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.
NTT DATA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)
NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.
