NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.07

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 5212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

NTT DATA ( OTCMKTS:NTDTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

