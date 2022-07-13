Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.73.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

