Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.39.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.73.
In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
