Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the June 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,051,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:NEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 19,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

