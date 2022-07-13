Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NCA stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

