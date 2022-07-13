Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NXC opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.