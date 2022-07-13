Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

JHAA opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.