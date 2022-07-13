Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JGH opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.