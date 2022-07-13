Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:NMT opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.