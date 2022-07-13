Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NAN opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

