Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
NXN stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
