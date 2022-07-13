Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NXP opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $247,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $4,266,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

