Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE JSD opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 62,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
