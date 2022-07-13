Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE JSD opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,813 shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $516,989.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,001,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,340,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 62,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

