Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $955.07

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 955.07 ($11.36) and traded as low as GBX 891.30 ($10.60). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 900 ($10.70), with a volume of 1,948 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 964.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 954.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.74 million and a PE ratio of 607.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($11.54) per share, with a total value of £38,800 ($46,146.53). Also, insider Andrey Berzins acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,750 ($5,649.38).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

