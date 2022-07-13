Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Offshift has a market cap of $2.12 million and $63,625.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,352.36 or 1.00256142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025635 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.