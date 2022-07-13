OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,044. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.