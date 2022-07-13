OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 41,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

