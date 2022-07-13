OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $4.43 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.58.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $176.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,336. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

