OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $8.12 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 135,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,309,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

