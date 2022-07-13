OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $77,968,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

GE stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. 24,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

