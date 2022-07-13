OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 156,374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. 690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,658. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.22 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.