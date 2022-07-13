OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases 943 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 2.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. 29,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.