OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $218,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.97. 114,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,255,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

