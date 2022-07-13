Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.23

Jul 13th, 2022

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and traded as low as $19.87. Olympus shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 54,404 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olympus Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

