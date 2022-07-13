Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.23

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and traded as low as $19.87. Olympus shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 54,404 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olympus Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

