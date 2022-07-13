Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Lowered by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for about 4.3% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edmp Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,383. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

