Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,916,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after buying an additional 530,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,529. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

