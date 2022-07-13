OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,096. OMRON has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $107.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OMRON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

