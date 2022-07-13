Oppenheimer Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $10.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.92. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2025 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.26. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

