OptionRoom Hits Market Cap of $253,318.53 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $253,318.53 and approximately $88,419.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

