Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.