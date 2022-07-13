Orbitcoin Price Up 4% This Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $249,740.64 and approximately $15.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.58 or 0.99925705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00040102 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00210136 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00241408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00109179 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00068119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

