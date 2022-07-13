Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 2,244,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,320. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $517.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.49%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

