Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 2,125.6% in June

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 2,125.6% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,840. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka (Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.