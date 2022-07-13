Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,571,000 after purchasing an additional 185,536 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $62,043,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

