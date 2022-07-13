PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRFX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 13,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,373. PainReform has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

