PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PRFX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 13,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,373. PainReform has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
PainReform Company Profile (Get Rating)
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PainReform (PRFX)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.