Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

PLTR stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 4.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

