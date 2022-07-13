Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Trimmed by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $69,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $488.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.52 and its 200-day moving average is $534.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

