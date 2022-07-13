Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 4.4%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 16,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 918,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $877.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,834,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,158,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,941,177 shares of company stock worth $31,315,514. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $16,796,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $18,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 148.6% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 606,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 362,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 346,957 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.