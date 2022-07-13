Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,575.00

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $306,592.69 and approximately $37,575.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

