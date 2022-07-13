Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 3,643 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

