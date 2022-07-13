Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.